Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Train Service Resumes 5 Hrs. after Truck Accident on Gyeongui-Jungang Railway Line

Written: 2025-06-13 13:28:40Updated: 2025-06-13 14:47:07

Train Service Resumes 5 Hrs. after Truck Accident on Gyeongui-Jungang Railway Line

Photo : YONHAP News

Train service was interrupted in parts of Seoul after a ladder truck fell onto the tracks on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line, and resumed after some five hours.

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said some of its electric trains stopped running, including those traveling between Gajwa Station and Seoul Station, after the accident along the Gajwa-Sinchon section around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

The accident also disrupted the power supply to the section linking Seoul Station with Haengsin Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, stopping ten other trains, including a Busan-bound high-speed KTX-Cheongryong train scheduled to depart from Haengsin Station at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities succeeded in restoring the accident site to normal, with train service resuming at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, officials at the Seodaemun Police Station said the blood alcohol level of driver of the ladder truck ranged between 0.03 percent and 0.08 percent, high enough for a license suspension.

The unidentified driver apparently told police that he had a bottle of soju Thursday evening and denied that it had anything to do with the accident.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >