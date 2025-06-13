Foreign Ministry Plans Responses as US Protests Expected to Intensify This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry is planning proactive response measures as the ongoing protests against Washington’s immigration raids that started in Los Angeles are expected to expand across the U.S. this weekend.At a meeting Friday led by Yoon Ju-seok, the ministry’s director-general for consular affairs and safety, it was decided that each diplomatic mission will set up a task force for emergency communication networks and maintain an emergency posture with the ministry and the Overseas Koreans Agency.The director-general called for action to prevent harm to ethnic Korean communities around the U.S., such as safety notices and prompt updates on the protests.The official also called on the missions to actively and promptly offer consular services if any South Korean nationals are arrested or detained.The LA protests started on June 6 and intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump called in the National Guard and the marines, with “no kings” protests set for this weekend to oppose authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy.