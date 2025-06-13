Ruling Party Pledges Full Support for 3 Special Probes; Opposition Cries ‘Political Retaliation’

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party has pledged full support for three special counsel investigations set to target alleged misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, while the main opposition has denounced them as political retaliation.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) welcomed President Lee Jae-myung’s appointment of the three special prosecutors late Thursday, saying the investigations will meet the public’s expectations and play a crucial role in uncovering the truth.DP Supreme Council member Jeon Hyun-heui asked the three special counsels to solely consider the public when conducting the investigations and to keep in mind that nothing is off limits in their search for the truth.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) protested the appointments, accusing the Lee administration of prioritizing political retaliation over the people and their economic needs.The PPP took issue with only the DP and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party having the authority to recommend special counsel candidates, and PPP deputy floor leader Park Hyeung-soo said it suggests that political retaliation and suppression of the opposition are the true aims of the investigations.