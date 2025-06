Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is keeping a close eye on the situation after Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear and military facilities before dawn on Friday.An official at Seoul’s foreign ministry expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, expressing hope that regional tensions will ease soon.Citing military sources, Israel’s media outlets reported that the airstrikes were carried out against dozens of nuclear targets and military facilities throughout Iran.Iranian state media confirmed the killing of Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, in an airstrike operation that Israel has called Operation Rising Lion.Separately, the foreign ministry said so far there have been no reports of damage or casualty among some 100 South Koreans currently in Iran.