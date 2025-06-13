Lee Appoints 3 Independent Counsels to Look at Alleged Misconduct under Yoon Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae-myung has designated three independent counsels to investigate allegations of misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. The inquiries will zero in on former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move; various corruption allegations against his wife, Kim Keon-hee; and how the Yoon administration handled an inquest into the death of a Marine.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Lee Jae-myung appointed three independent counsels on Thursday to handle special investigations targeting former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon-hee, as well as the Yoon administration’s handling of the death of a Marine corporal in 2023.The appointments came just a few hours after the ruling Democratic Party and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party submitted their recommendations to the top office.Lee designated Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to investigate insurrection allegations against Yoon in relation to his short-lived martial law decree in December.Min Joong-ki, former chief of the Seoul Central District Court, was named to lead a special probe into various corruption allegations against the former first lady, including stock manipulation and bribery.Lee Myung-hyun, a former senior official at the defense ministry’s prosecutors’ office, will lead the investigation on controversies surrounding a military report on the death of the Marine corporal.Cho vowed to carry out his duties focusing on facts and evidence, and nothing else, while the other two independent counsels likewise pledged to shed light on the allegations in an objective manner.The special counsels will begin full-scale investigations as early as late June after a preparation period of up to 20 days.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.