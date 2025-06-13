Menu Content

Lee Responds to Israel’s Attack on Iran, Stresses S. Koreans’ Safety Is Priority

Written: 2025-06-13 15:20:54Updated: 2025-06-13 16:32:40

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has instructed related agencies to prioritize the safety of South Koreans in Iran after Israel launched preemptive strikes against key Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday.

Lee issued the order during an emergency meeting held hours after Israel launched the attacks. 

The president stressed that the lives of South Koreans are of paramount importance, instructing related agencies to assess any harm suffered by South Koreans in the affected areas and devise the necessary steps to protect them. 

Lee said the latest strikes have rattled global oil prices, foreign exchange rates and stock prices, adding that South Korea’s economy, which was stabilizing, appears to be slipping into a state of considerable uncertainty.
 
The president ordered related agencies to conduct thorough management and surveillance efforts so the nation’s economy doesn’t suffer further damage from external shocks. 

Identifying economic and security issues as the government’s most important tasks at hand, Lee stressed that the government will do whatever it takes to devise necessary steps.
