Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government held an emergency meeting on Friday after the U.S. announced a 50 percent tariff on imported appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines.The U.S. move is part of an expanded tariff measure targeting steel and aluminum derivative products, set to take effect June 23.The meeting, led by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, included major appliance manufacturers such as Samsung and LG, along with their partner firms.Officials reviewed the potential impact of the tariffs, noting that different appliance categories may be affected to varying degrees.The government said it will closely monitor developments in the U.S. while working with a joint industry task force to assess the tariffs’ impact and explore support measures for affected companies, both domestically and internationally.