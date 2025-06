Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, along with unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.The resolution passed Thursday with support from 149 countries, while 12 nations, including the U.S. and Israel, voted against it, and 19 abstained.It also calls for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and condemns the use of starvation as a weapon of war.The resolution followed the UN Security Council’s failure to adopt a similar measure on June 4 due to a U.S. veto.While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding like those of the Security Council, they are seen as a strong expression of global consensus.South Korea voted in favor of both the June 4 Security Council resolution and Thursday’s General Assembly resolution.