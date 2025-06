Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has elected three-term Rep. Kim Byung-kee as its new floor leader.Considered a member of a faction close to President Lee Jae-myung, Kim defeated fellow Rep. Seo Young-kyo, another pro-Lee member, at a general assembly of party representatives on Friday.As the ruling party’s first floor leader during the Lee administration, Kim will be responsible for spearheading cooperation among the party, the government, the presidential office and the opposition to support the administration’s reform drive.After a 26-year career at the National Intelligence Service, Kim won the first of his three consecutive parliamentary terms representing Seoul’s Dongjak-A district during the 20th general elections in 2016.The three-term lawmaker is considered to have played an important role in helping the pro-Lee faction gain ground within the party during last year’s 22nd general elections.