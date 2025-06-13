Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Homeplus M&A Plan Sparks Backlash from Union, Franchise Owners

Written: 2025-06-13 16:31:37Updated: 2025-06-13 16:33:07

Homeplus M&A Plan Sparks Backlash from Union, Franchise Owners

Photo : YONHAP News

Hypermarket chain Homeplus is facing strong opposition from its labor union and in-store franchise owners after announcing plans to pursue a merger and acquisition(M&A) before a court approves its rehabilitation plan.

At a press conference Friday, an emergency committee representing union members and franchise owners accused MBK Partners, the company’s largest shareholder, of attempting an “asset-stripping” exit without taking responsibility for Homeplus’ financial troubles.

In March, MBK Partners filed for court-led restructuring of South Korea’s No. 2 grocery retailer to avoid bankruptcy.

The committee called on MBK to inject capital directly to stabilize operations and urged the government to intervene.

They also demanded that workers and franchisees be included in any future M&A process.

On Thursday, Samil PwC, the court-appointed investigator, submitted a report to the Seoul Bankruptcy Court valuing Homeplus’ liquidation assets at 3.7 trillion won, approximately 2.7 billion U.S. dollars, and its going-concern value at 2.5 trillion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >