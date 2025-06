Photo : YONHAP News

BTS Festa, an annual event celebrating the hit K-pop group, kicked off on Friday at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.This year’s event marks the 12th anniversary of the group’s debut with exhibitions, fan activities, and a massive sculpture modeled after the group’s iconic light stick.J-Hope is also staging the final encore concert in his world tour, “Hope on the Street,” at Goyang Stadium during the festivities.This year’s celebration comes ahead of the group’s full reunion, with six of the seven BTS members having completed their military service and the final member, Suga, set to finish his alternative duty June 21.The festival runs through Saturday.