Photo : YONHAP News

Additional food poisoning cases have been reported in the central administrative city of Sejong and in Buan, North Jeolla Province, after earlier cases in North Chungcheong Province.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, two more cases of food poisoning were reported the same day, likely from salmonella bacteria in packaged baked goods, bringing Friday’s total to four nationwide.Since the first people started showing symptoms on May 15, there have been 208 cases associated with the baked goods.An investigation into the previous two cases in Cheongju and Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, found the same strain of salmonella in the food products and the patients, prompting authorities to halt their sale on June 5.The KDCA said salmonella infections have been on the rise with the recent increase in temperatures.