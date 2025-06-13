Entire Nation to See Rain This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The current precipitation in Jeju Island, the Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces as well as the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province will spread to the rest of the country overnight.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the Seoul metro area, the southern parts of Gangwon Province and northern regions of North Chungcheong Province will see between five and 40 millimeters of rainfall through Saturday.Thirty to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast for South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province during the same period.A heavy rain advisory is expected for Jeju Island, the southern coastal areas and regions near Mount Jiri as these areas are expected to be pounded with 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour from Friday night to Saturday morning.The agency predicted that the rain will mostly abate from Saturday afternoon but will again fall from Sunday morning, starting in Jeju.Morning lows are forecast to range between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius and afternoon highs between 23 and 30 degrees on Saturday.