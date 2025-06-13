Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Checks Up on Response Measures, Oil/Gas Supplies after Israel's Strikes on Iran

Written: 2025-06-13 18:08:49Updated: 2025-06-14 10:25:27

Gov't Checks Up on Response Measures, Oil/Gas Supplies after Israel's Strikes on Iran

Photo : KBS

The government convened an emergency export meeting to check up on the nation's response measures amid growing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East following Israel's airstrikes against Iran.

The meeting on Friday led by Seo Ga-ram, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's director general for international trade policy, brought together officials from the Korea International Trade Association and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

The ministry assessed the rapidly changing situation due to Israel's preparation for potential Iranian missile and drone counterattacks, such as the shutdown of its ports and airspace.

The ministry announced plans to monitor exports and imports in the region and introduce support measures aimed at minimizing the impact on South Korea's exports, including liquidity support and temporary deployment of substitute vessels.

Meanwhile, Yoon Chang-hyun, head of the ministry's bureau of resources industry policy, convened a separate meeting to check up on the nation's oil and gas supplies amid rising international energy prices stemming from the crisis in the Middle East.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >