Gov't Checks Up on Response Measures, Oil/Gas Supplies after Israel's Strikes on Iran

The government convened an emergency export meeting to check up on the nation's response measures amid growing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East following Israel's airstrikes against Iran.The meeting on Friday led by Seo Ga-ram, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's director general for international trade policy, brought together officials from the Korea International Trade Association and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.The ministry assessed the rapidly changing situation due to Israel's preparation for potential Iranian missile and drone counterattacks, such as the shutdown of its ports and airspace.The ministry announced plans to monitor exports and imports in the region and introduce support measures aimed at minimizing the impact on South Korea's exports, including liquidity support and temporary deployment of substitute vessels.Meanwhile, Yoon Chang-hyun, head of the ministry's bureau of resources industry policy, convened a separate meeting to check up on the nation's oil and gas supplies amid rising international energy prices stemming from the crisis in the Middle East.