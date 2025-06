Photo : YONHAP News

More than 540-thousand subscribers to SK Telecom(SKT), the country’s largest mobile carrier, were found to have switched to other carriers in the aftermath of a hacking incident that breached their privacy in April.According to the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association on Friday, 548-thousand-113 subscribers moved to KT and LG Uplus as of Thursday since the massive data breach at SKT on April 22.Some 301-thousand had moved to KT and around 246-thousand to LG Uplus.The move resulted in SKT’s net loss of 475-thousand-674 subscribers.Meanwhile, SKT announced that it had replaced SIM cards for seven-point-49 million subscribers as of 12 a.m. Friday.Two-point-25 million subscribers have made reservations for SIM card replacement.SKT plans to complete the card replacement effort by next Friday.