Israel Strikes Iranian Missile and Nuclear Sites, Netanyahu Warns of More

Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says airstrikes on Iran have destroyed a large number of ballistic missile depots and uranium enrichment facilities.In a video message Friday night, Netanyahu called the strikes “one of the largest military operations in history,” according to AFP and other outlets.He said Israel took out top Iranian military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, key enrichment sites, and many missile stockpiles — all within 24 hours, warning that more attacks could follow.He added that Iran’s leaders “have no idea what just happened or what’s coming next,” and urged the Iranian people to “stand up to this brutal and oppressive regime.”The Israeli military said it struck Iranian air force bases in Hamadan and Tabriz, along with dozens of targets linked to Iran’s air defense system, and vowed to continue operations as needed.Netanyahu said he had issued the order last November following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and the operation was delayed from April.He also noted that the U.S. had been informed in advance, and said President Trump had been “clear and firm” that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon or uranium enrichment capability.