U.S. Stocks Fall as Israel-Iran Tensions Rise, Dow Sinks Over 750 Points

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Friday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.The New York Stock Exchange opened with losses after Israel launched a surprise attack on key Iranian sites. Stocks briefly bounced back, but sentiment quickly turned negative after Iran responded with a massive missile strike on Israel.By the closing bell, the Dow Jones had dropped 769-point-eight-three points, or one-point-seven-nine percent, to end at 42-thousand-197-point-seven-nine.The S&P 500 fell 68-point-two-nine points, or one-point-one-three percent, to five-thousand-976-point-nine-seven.The Nasdaq lost 255-point-six-six points, or one-point-three percent, finishing at 19-thousand-406-point-eight-three.The growing conflict between Israel and Iran sparked a wave of risk-off trading, with fears of disruptions to oil supply pushing crude prices sharply higher. West Texas Intermediate for July delivery jumped more than seven percent, with intraday gains briefly exceeding 14 percent.Energy was the only sector to end the day in the green, up one-point-seven-two percent. All others fell, with financials down more than two percent.Among tech giants, only Tesla closed higher, gaining nearly two percent, while the rest finished in the red.