UN Security Council Meets After Israeli Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) says Israel’s recent airstrike on Iran destroyed an aboveground uranium enrichment facility at the Natanz nuclear site.IAEA chief Rafael Grossi briefed the UN Security Council on Friday, where both Iran and Israel were present and exchanged sharp accusations.Grossi said the underground facility at Natanz appeared untouched, but warned that attacks on the plant’s power supply could still damage its centrifuges. He also noted signs of chemical and radiation contamination, though he said the situation could be managed with protective measures.The Natanz site, located in central Iran, is considered the heart of the country's nuclear program. It has long been suspected of producing highly enriched uranium.The site was first exposed by an Iranian dissident group in 2002, and has been under IAEA inspection ever since. Israel has named it a top target in the past.Grossi also said Iran reported additional strikes on its Fordow enrichment plant and another facility in Isfahan, but the IAEA has not yet verified the extent of the damage. He stressed that nuclear facilities should never be military targets, and said the IAEA is ready to send experts to Iran to ensure safety and peaceful use.During the meeting, Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, called the Israeli attacks “barbaric and criminal,” claiming that 78 people were killed and more than 320 injured, mostly civilians. He said the strikes were carried out across multiple cities with full U.S. support, and called them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, defended the operation. He said Israel acted alone to protect itself because the UN failed to respond as Iran expanded its nuclear program in violation of global agreements. Danon warned that Iran was preparing for a war that could reach far beyond the Middle East, and said Israel would continue its strikes until the threat was eliminated.The U.S. representative, McCoy Pete of the State Department, said the U.S. wants peace in the region, noting that President Trump had been elected to avoid endless wars.Russia blamed the West for encouraging Israel’s actions. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said Iran has complied with IAEA safeguards and remains one of the most heavily inspected countries.South Korea also voiced concern, with Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook calling for immediate de-escalation and renewed diplomacy to ensure Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful.