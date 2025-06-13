Gov't to Issue Special Travel Advisory for Parts of Israel, Iran amid Mideast Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to issue a special travel advisory for parts of Israel and Iran on Saturday, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise following Israel’s airstrikes and Iran’s retaliatory attacks.A level three warning remains in place for the West Bank, parts of northern Israel, and Iran’s border areas with Türkiye and Iraq. Level three urges travelers to cancel or delay trips, and advises those already there to consider leaving.A level four warning, which calls for immediate evacuation and a travel ban, will remain for Israel's northern border area with Lebanon and for the Gaza Strip.Meanwhile, the level two warning currently in place for the rest of Israel and Iran will be raised to a special travel advisory. This short-term measure is issued when there is an urgent risk and can last up to 90 days.An official from Seoul’s foreign ministry is urging people to cancel or postpone nonessential travel to the affected areas. Those already in Israel or Iran are advised to move to a safer location unless they are there for urgent business.