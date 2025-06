Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s oceans ministry has checked on the safety of Korean vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising tensions in the region following Israel’s airstrikes on Iran on Friday.Some 30 domestic shipping companies and organizations, including the Korea Shipowners' Association, SK Shipping, and Hyundai Glovis, attended a meeting held by the ministry.They discussed how to manage vessel safety and reviewed contingency plans in case any South Korean ships become targets of an attack or abduction.Also on Friday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reviewed the nation's response measures aimed at minimizing the impact of the crisis on South Korean exports and to secure stable supplies of oil and gas, as global energy prices continue to rise.