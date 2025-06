Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has expressed deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the victims of Thursday’s Air India crash, as well as to their families.On his X account on Friday, Lee said he was deeply shocked by the tragedy, adding that the South Korean people stand with the people of India during this difficult time.The London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board.At least 24 people on the ground were also killed, according to Reuters, as the plane went down onto a nearby medical college hostel.