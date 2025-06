Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member J-Hope’s latest single, “Killin' It Girl” featuring GloRilla, has reached No. 1 on the iTunes top song chart in 61 countries.According to the group's agency BigHit Music on Saturday, the single released on Friday topped the chart in countries like Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and France."Killin' It Girl" also ranked No. 1 on both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, while its solo version came in second on the same two charts.The music video also made top ten of YouTube's Trending Music Videos chart in 38 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada.The song is a hip-hop track featuring American rapper and singer GloRilla, and captures the excitement of falling in love at first sight.