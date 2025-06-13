DP Calls for Stern Response to Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Flying

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is calling for a stern response against the flying of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border into North Korea, vowing to do its best to ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula and protect residents in border areas.In a statement on Saturday, DP spokesperson Kim Sung-hoi said the Lee Jae-myung administration is expected to prioritize public safety and interests above all else.Kim urged a civic group planning to send the leaflets starting Saturday to reconsider, suggesting they work together instead to promote peace and protect human rights for the North Korean people.He also called on police and local authorities to take strong action against the leaflet activity, saying it could violate the Aviation Safety Act.Noting that North Korea's loudspeaker noises near the border have stopped since the Lee government suspended its own broadcasts, Kim expressed hope this could mark the beginning of renewed efforts toward peace, coexistence, and co-prosperity between the two Koreas.