PPP Urges Lee to Withdraw PM Nomination, Policy Chief Appointment amid Allegations

Written: 2025-06-14 15:09:24Updated: 2025-06-14 18:55:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has urged President Lee Jae-myung to withdraw a key nomination and an appointment, citing serious allegations, while also calling on the two people in question to step down.

In a statement on Saturday, PPP spokesperson Ho Jun-seok said prime minister nominee Kim Min-seok, who has already been convicted twice for taking illegal political funds, is now accused of receiving more money from the same source.

The spokesperson also questioned how Kim was able to send his son to a U.S. private school with annual tuition and living expenses topping 100 million won, or about 73-thousand U.S. dollars, despite reporting total assets of just over 200 million won.

As for Lee Han-joo, chair of the administration's the policy planning committee, the spokesperson said Lee is suspected of profiting billions of won from speculating in a redevelopment zone for 30 years.

He added that Lee allegedly gifted commercial units in the area to his two underage sons and set up a family-run real estate firm, in a bid to reduce taxes and asset value reported as a public official.
