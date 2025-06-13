Menu Content

Lee Orders Tough Action Against Illegal Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Launches

Written: 2025-06-15 12:00:06Updated: 2025-06-15 13:30:36

Lee Orders Tough Action Against Illegal Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Launches

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae-myung has directed the government to produce measures preventing the launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border into North Korea and punishing violators.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced on Saturday that Lee issued the order after a civic group launched anti-Pyongyang leaflets from Ganghwa Island in Incheon earlier that day.

Kang said that the Lee administration recently reaffirmed its stance that the illegal distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets must be halted, as it could jeopardize the safety of border-area residents and escalate military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The spokesperson added that the government views the latest violation with gravity and will take "stern measures" against the civic group and individuals responsible for launching the leaflets.

Following Lee's directive, the government plans to convene a meeting of relevant ministries on Monday to discuss comprehensive measures.
