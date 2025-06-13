Israel Strikes Iran’s Energy Sites as Conflict Escalates

Photo : KBS News

The ongoing clash between Israel and Iran has intensified following Israel's large-scale airstrikes on Friday, as Israel expands its response to target Iran's oil and energy infrastructure.According to The New York Times, Israel continued its attacks late Saturday, following earlier strikes on nuclear and military sites.Israel reportedly hit the Shahr Rey oil refinery in southern Tehran and the Shahran fuel and gas depot in the capital during strikes late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.Officials from Iran's oil ministry confirmed the attack on the Shahran depot, stating that strikes on gasoline storage tanks triggered a series of explosions.Local residents reported powerful explosions across Tehran, with flames spreading to nearby mountains.Iran also continued its retaliation, launching further attacks on major Israeli cities.As a result of the escalating conflict, the sixth round of United States-Iran nuclear negotiations in Oman, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled.