Photo : KBS News

Overall consumer prices have risen by around ten percent over the past five years, while restaurant food prices have climbed more than 20 percent.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the consumer price index for restaurant food reached 124-point-56 in May, reflecting a 25 percent increase since 2020.This surge is one-point-five times higher than the 16 percent rise in overall consumer prices during the same period.Among the 39 major dining-out items, gimbap, or rice rolls, and burgers saw the sharpest price hikes at 38 percent and 37 percent, respectively.A total of nine items, including tteokbokki, jajangmyeon, and ramyeon, recorded price increases exceeding 30 percent.