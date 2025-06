Photo : KBS News

The first heat wave advisory of the season was issued for inland areas of Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that advisories were in effect for Pocheon, Gapyeong, Paju, Anseong, Yeoju, and Yangpyeong as of 9 a.m.A heat wave advisory is triggered when the highest perceived temperature is forecast to reach 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days, or when prolonged hot weather is expected to cause significant damage.This year's advisory came five days later than last year's, which was first issued on June 10 for parts of the southeast.However, the weather agency noted that the advisory is unlikely to remain in effect for long, as rain is expected to arrive in the central region on Sunday afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures.