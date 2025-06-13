Lee Vows Swift Action to Restore Dialogue with North Korea

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to swiftly restore suspended dialogue channels with North Korea, aiming to ease military tensions and foster a peaceful atmosphere between the two Koreas.In a Facebook post on Sunday, Lee made the commitment while commemorating the 25th anniversary of the June 15 Joint Declaration, signed during the 2000 summit between late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.Lee emphasized that his administration will end futile acts of hostility and focus on resuming dialogue and cooperation with Pyongyang.The president described the Joint Declaration as a starting point in breaking down decades-old barriers of confrontation and distrust, paving the way for reconciliation and cooperation.However, he noted that in recent years, the Korean Peninsula has drifted back toward heightened tensions, with inter-Korean dialogue stalled and border-area hostilities increasing.Highlighting the critical link between peace, economic stability, and security, Lee vowed to do his utmost to usher in a new era where all people on the peninsula can peacefully coexist and prosper together.