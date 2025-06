Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung will leave for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit and hold bilateral meetings with global leaders.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac announced on Sunday that Lee was invited by Ottawa to participate in the summit, set to take place from Sunday to Tuesday.Wi noted that the event marks South Korea's return to high-level diplomacy following the political turmoil triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December.On Monday, Lee plans to meet with leaders of major non-G7 nations in bilateral talks.The president will then attend the G7 summit on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to deliver remarks on energy supply chains and artificial intelligence.Wi added that Lee will also hold sideline meetings with leaders of G7 member countries throughout the summit.Lee is expected to return to Seoul on Wednesday night.