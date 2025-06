Photo : KBS News

Household loans extended by South Korean banks have continued to rise, driven by expectations of housing and stock price increases following the launch of the new government in early June.According to the financial industry on Sunday, household loans from the nation's five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin, Shinhan and KEB Hana, have increased by nearly two trillion won since the beginning of the month, reaching 750-point-79 trillion won as of Thursday.The rise amounts to about 40 percent of May's total increase of four-point-nine trillion won.If this pace persists, the overall figure for June is likely to exceed five trillion won.A significant portion of these loans consists of home-backed loans, with outstanding mortgage lending from the five banks reaching 595-point-14 trillion won as of Thursday, an increase of one-point-47 trillion won for the 12-day period.