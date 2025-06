Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has appointed new deputy national security advisers ahead of his departure for the Group of Seven summit in Canada.Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik announced Sunday that Kim Hyun-jong, former secretary for national defense reform, has been named first deputy director of the National Security Office (NSO).Kang highlighted Kim's extensive military policy expertise, stating that he is well-suited to lead defense reform and enhance public security capabilities.South Korea's Ambassador to Canada, Lim Woong-soon, was appointed second deputy director of the NSO, while Ambassador to the Holy See, Oh Hyun-joo, was named third deputy director.Additionally, Ha Jung-woo, head of the AI Innovation Center at Naver Cloud, was appointed to the newly created post of senior presidential secretary for artificial intelligence policy.