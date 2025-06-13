Lee to Head to Canada for G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung is set to depart for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven(G7) summit and hold bilateral meetings with global leaders.On his first overseas visit since his inauguration on June 4, Lee is expected to arrive in Calgary on Monday afternoon and hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries invited as guests to the G7 summit.South Korea is not a member of the G7, but has been invited as a guest along with Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, South Africa and Ukraine.During the expanded G7 session Tuesday, Lee will deliver remarks on the diversification of energy supply chains and the integration of artificial intelligence and energy.Coordination is reportedly underway to arrange meetings between Lee and the leaders of major countries, including the United States and Japan, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.Lee is expected to return to Seoul on Wednesday night.