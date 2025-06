Photo : KBS News

The government is set to launch a committee that will outline a policy direction for the Lee Jae-myung administration.The national policy planning committee will officially launch Monday at the government complex in Seoul.The committee will outline the key policy agenda items to be pursued during President Lee’s term and will also serve as a presidential transition team, as Lee took office immediately after the snap election without the usual two-month transition period.The committee plans to start receiving briefings from ministries soon and review their budget statements.Lee Han-joo, the head of the Democratic Party’s Institute for Democracy think tank, was appointed as chair of the committee.The committee’s 60-day mandate can be extended once, for up to 20 additional days.