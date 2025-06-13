Menu Content

Lee’s Approval Rating Nears 60% for First Week in Office

Written: 2025-06-16 09:15:27Updated: 2025-06-16 09:56:24

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung’s approval rating for his first week in office has reached nearly 60 percent. 

According to the Realmeter survey of two-thousand-507 adults nationwide, conducted from Monday to Friday last week, 58-point-six percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job.

Meanwhile, 34-point-two percent said he is doing poorly, while seven-point-two percent were unsure. 

Public support for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 49-point-nine percent, widening its lead over the main opposition People Power Party, whose approval rating fell to 30-point-four percent.

The Reform Party received four-point-five percent, followed by the Rebuilding Korea Party with two-point-nine percent and the Jinbo Party with one-point-seven percent. 

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
