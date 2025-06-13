Ex-Defense Minister Kim Granted Bail while on Trial over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has granted bail for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is on trial on insurrection and other charges in relation to the December martial law incident.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday approved a conditional release for Kim, who stands accused of abusing his authority and playing a significant role in an insurrection.Kim has been detained since December 27, and his six-month detention period is set to expire June 26.The court accepted the prosecution’s request to release Kim on bail in the amount of 100 million won, or about 73-point-five-thousand U.S. dollars, with conditions on where he can live and a ban on communicating with other suspects or witnesses in the case.Kim’s side objected to the request on the grounds that if the six months had expired, he would be free without any conditions attached.It is typically the defendant who requests bail, but in this case it was the prosecution that made the request.