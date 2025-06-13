State Affairs Planning Committee to Set Up Gov’t Restructuring Task Force

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a new committee tasked with drawing up a blueprint for the Lee Jae-myung administration’s policy initiatives has announced plans to create a separate government restructuring task force.Presiding over the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee’s inaugural meeting on Monday, committee Chair Lee Han-joo proposed reassigning functions and responsibilities away from government institutions that have become excessively centralized.His words could indicate plans to overhaul the finance ministry and the prosecution, both of which have come under scrutiny from the ruling Democratic Party over concerns about centralized power.Lee said restructuring and institutional reform are necessary to increase the government’s efficiency and thereby facilitate the country’s emergence as a global leader in artificial intelligence, as well as to better respond to climate change.He also mentioned plans to discuss various reforms, including mid- to long-term tax and fiscal reforms, and seek concrete solutions.