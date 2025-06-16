Ex-Defense Minister Kim Appeals Court Decision to Grant Him Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has appealed a court decision to grant him bail as he stands trial in relation to the December martial law incident.His legal team said Monday that it has submitted the relevant documents and applied for a suspension of its execution.In its complaint to the court, Kim’s lawyers said the bail system makes it possible for defendants to be released conditionally at their own request and shouldn’t be used to extend a defendant’s physical restraint against his will.Shortly after the Seoul Central District Court approved Kim’s conditional release, the legal team said the decision is nothing but a means to illegally extend the detention period for Kim, which is set to expire next Thursday.The team said it is protesting the court decision not only to protect Kim’s rights but also those of the military officials who followed his orders when the country was under martial law.Kim has been behind bars since December 27 on allegations of abusing his authority and playing a significant role in an insurrection.Under the bail conditions set by the court, Kim would be prohibited from communicating with other suspects or witnesses in the case.