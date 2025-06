Photo : YONHAP News

The Association of the Families of Those Abducted by North Korea says it will continue to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, while adding that it might stop the activity if President Lee Jae-myung meets with abductees’ families.The association announced its stance in a news conference in Seoul on Monday, saying it will send leaflets into the North until it gets an answer from the reclusive state on the whereabouts of its members’ loved ones in the North.The association accused the government of misusing its authority by targeting its members, victims whose families have been taken away from them, claiming it should use that power to capture the abductors instead.Association head Choi Sung-ryong was quick to add, however, that what the families want is for the president to meet with them and console them.He said if that happens, the association could suspend its leaflet launches.