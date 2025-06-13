President Lee Jae-myung Departs to Attend G7 Summit in Canada

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae-myung is on his way to Canada to take part in discussions at the Group of Seven summit, his first multilateral forum since he took office earlier this month, accompanied by first lady Kim Hye-kyung. Lee intends to send a clear message to the international community that the country has returned to a democratic state after overcoming the martial law crisis.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Lee Jae-myung is set to make his multilateral diplomatic debut at the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Canada.Lee’s attendance at Canada’s invitation is an opportunity to let the international community know that democratic South Korea has returned after overcoming the recent martial law crisis, according to national security adviser Wi Sung-lac.After landing in Calgary on Monday, local time, Lee will hold one-on-ones with leaders from other non-G7 countries and international bodies that were invited to the forum as the G7’s “international outreach” partners.When asked about a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an official from Seoul’s presidential office said there may be such an opportunity and preparations are underway.Lee is scheduled to attend an extended G7 leaders’ session on Tuesday in Kananaskis, Alberta, where he intends to speak about diversifying energy supply chains and the use of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.Speaking to reporters on Monday, an official from the top office said Lee can be expected to hold talks on the margins of the summit with G7 leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.The official added that the discussions are more likely to focus on developing and solidifying relations, rather than producing specific results.At a press briefing, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee also intends to lay the groundwork for tangible results on trade and other issues in the wake of intensifying trade pressure from the Trump administration.Wrapping up the three-day trip, the president is scheduled to return home Wednesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.