Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office will continue accepting recommendations from the public for senior government posts until 6 p.m. Monday.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said some 74-thousand nominations have been received as of Sunday, since the initiative was launched last Tuesday.Citizens can suggest candidates for high-level public official positions that the president nominates, including ministers and vice ministers.Submissions are being accepted online or via email.The top office is expected to announce final Cabinet appointments after President Lee Jae-myung attends the G7 summit on Tuesday.Kang said in considering the appointments, the top office will focus on why a certain candidate was recommended rather than how many times he or she was recommended.