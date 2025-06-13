Menu Content

KakaoTalk Announces New Policy to Protect Minors, Combat Extremism

Written: 2025-06-16 15:56:34Updated: 2025-06-16 16:55:11

KakaoTalk Announces New Policy to Protect Minors, Combat Extremism

Photo : YONHAP News

The messaging platform KakaoTalk has rolled out a revised policy aimed at preventing the sexual exploitation of minors and curbing violent or extremist content.

Effective Monday, the new rules ban grooming behaviors, such as creating chat rooms for sexual conversations or offering shelter to runaway teens.

Users who promote organizations like al-Qaida, Hamas or the Taliban will also face penalties.

Kakao may permanently ban accounts engaged in illegal or high-risk activities, and the policy also prohibits illegal debt collection and the operation of fake accounts.

The company said accounts will not be restricted immediately upon suspicion, and that penalties will be determined based on user history and violations of the law, with appeal procedures available.

Kakao rejected accusations of ideological censorship, saying its policy complies with global environmental, social and governance standards and does not involve accessing users’ private messages.
