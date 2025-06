Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has announced that a second supplementary budget proposal will be presented at a Cabinet meeting Thursday.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Monday that President Lee Jae-myung is pushing for the budget to improve economic conditions, even as he prepares for the upcoming G7 summit.The Ministry of Economy and Finance is finalizing a plan worth at least 20 trillion won, or approximately 14-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, aimed at boosting domestic consumption and revitalizing the economy.The proposal is expected to include measures such as economic recovery payments and support for local currency programs.Previously, the presidential office said that while discussions had taken place about offering targeted rather than universal payments, no final decision had been made.