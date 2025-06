Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party has elected three-term Rep. Song Eon-seog as its new floor leader.Song won 60 of the 106 votes cast Monday, defeating fellow three-term Rep. Kim Sung-won and four-term Rep. Lee Hun-seung without a runoff.The representative for Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, the opposition party’s traditional stronghold, Song is considered less closely tied to any one faction within the party, but had been associated with the faction close to former President Yoon Suk Yeol.He is believed to have been supported by pro-Yoon representatives and others whose constituencies are in the North Gyeongsang region.Song will be tasked with leading the main opposition against the ruling Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament, while also preparing for a party convention to elect a new party chair and picking up the pieces after the election defeat.