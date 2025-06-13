Gov’t to Deploy Riot Police, Seek Legislation to Stop Leaflet Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

To deter people from sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the inter-Korean border, the government will deploy riot police to key areas near the border and will consider changing the law to strengthen penalties.The unification ministry said the government reached the decision Monday during a meeting of related agencies.According to the ministry, participants agreed that it is critical to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and protect people residing near the inter-Korean border.To stop the activity, local police forces and riot police will be deployed to key areas near the border and will reinforce patrolling in regions where leaflet launches are anticipated.Related agencies confirmed that leaflet distribution can be regulated under several laws, including the Aviation Safety Act and the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety, and decided to devise detailed criteria if deemed necessary to effectively curb the activity.To strengthen penalties, participants decided to consider revising some sections of related laws, including the Aviation Safety Act.Participants decided to work with the National Assembly on a motion to revise the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act before Liberation Day, which falls August 15.