Prosecutors Confirm Exchange of Chanel Bags Gifted to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have confirmed that two Chanel bags that the Unification Church gifted to former first lady Kim Keon-hee via a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae, better known as Geon Jin, were exchanged for three bags and a pair of shoes.According to the legal sector on Monday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office grilled Jeon on the subject, presenting him with the receipt for the exchange from Chanel Korea.Prosecutors believe that Jeon gave two Chanel bags that he got from the Unification Church to Kim’s long-time secretary Yoo Kyung-ok and Yoo exchanged the two bags for the other three products at Chanel stores in April and July in 2022.Prosecutors are focusing their probe on the Chanel shoes given that if the shoe size is identical to Kim’s, such detail could serve as circumstantial evidence that the former first lady was involved in the exchange.Jeon has told prosecutors that he lost the said Chanel products.