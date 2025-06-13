Witness: Ex-Pres. Yoon Regrets Just 500 Troops Sent to Assembly After Martial Law Decree

Photo : YONHAP News

A former military aide has testified that former President Yoon Suk Yeol said that more troops should have been sent to the National Assembly to stop parliament from passing a resolution on lifting his martial law declaration.Kim Cheol-jin, a former aide to ex-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, issued the testimony on Monday in the seventh hearing in Yoon's criminal insurrection trial.Kim said he had heard the president say that one-thousand troops should have been sent to the National Assembly after he was told by the then defense minister that some 500 troops had been sent.Such conversation took place when Yoon visited the Joint Chief of Staffs’ combat control office on December 4 shortly after the National Assembly passed a resolution lifting his martial law declaration.The latest testimony runs counter to Yoon’s claim that he sent the minimum number of troops to the National Assembly not to block the passage of the resolution but to keep order.