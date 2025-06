Photo : YONHAP News

Former first lady Kim Keon-hee was admitted to hospital due to a pre-existing condition on Monday.According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, Kim checked into Asan Medical Center in Seoul’s Songpa District at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. She had previously received treatment last Friday and is reportedly not in critical condition.Since leaving the presidential residence in Yongsan District on April 11, Kim has stayed home at her original residence in Seoul’s Seocho District.The only public appearance she has made recently was on June 3 when she voted in the presidential election.Prosecutors are said to be keeping a close eye on Kim’s hospitalization as an independent counsel is soon set to launch a probe into various corruption allegations against the former first lady, including stock manipulation and bribery.