Ministry Launches TF to Lead Trade Negotiation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy launched a task force to lead the trade negotiation with the United States.According to the ministry on Monday, the task force headed by Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will also draw up a package encompassing industry and energy to help leverage the negotiation.The existing technical negotiation team that had been led by a director general-level official will be elevated and headed by the chief of Office of International Trade and Investment.Four director general-level officials will each lead a team to prepare for the negotiation covering areas such as negotiation support, industrial cooperation, energy cooperation and response to trade investment.The government also plans to seek procedures under the Act on the Conclusion Procedure and Implementation of Commercial Treaties as a full-scale negotiation is set to launch ahead of the July 8 deadline for U.S. reciprocal tariff deferment.