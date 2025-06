Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) on Monday rose to its highest level in more than three years, closing at two-thousand 946-point-66.The index gained 52-point-04 points, or one-point-eight percent, rebounding after a brief dip the previous session due to concerns over instability in the Middle East.The surge was driven by strong performances in the defense, energy and IT sectors.This marks the first time since January 2022 that the KOSPI has closed above the two-thousand 940 mark.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose eight-point-four points, or one-point-zero-nine percent, to close at 777-point-26.